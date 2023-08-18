Post COVID-19: CITAD unveils book on vaccination in northern states

The Centre for Information Technology and Development Centre (CITAD), on Friday, unveiled a book, where it documented experiences on vaccination exercise in the 19 northern…

The Centre for Information Technology and Development Centre (CITAD), on Friday, unveiled a book, where it documented experiences on vaccination exercise in the 19 northern states.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Executive Director of CITAD, Dr Y. Z Ya’u, said the book, titled, ‘Documenting the COVID-19 Vaccination Experience of Northern States of Nigeria’, was a result of the centre’s engagement with state primary healthcare agencies of the 19 states in the north.

Ya’u, represented by Hamza Ibrahim, Coordinator, Public Education of COVID-19 Vaccine project, of CITAD, said the exercise was carried out with the support of MacArthur Foundation.

He said the project was aimed at increasing awareness and uptake of vaccines in the northern part of the country.

According to him, experiences in the book can be replicated in the southern and other parts of the country.

“In the project, CITAD engaged six partner organizations and twelve social influencers with medical and media background to implement the activities in not only six focal states for the project- Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Bauchi, Borno and Plateau, but the entire northern Nigeria and the FCT.

“The book in exchange of methods in terms of vaccination is really very good and we thought that, when we have it in a book, it can serve as a learning tool. It will give light and serve as a way for people to learn how to respond to vaccination issues in future.

“We are not praying for an outbreak like Covid in future but as human beings we have to prepare for what may come up. So, in case anything comes up in future, the book is vital as we have detailed in it several strategies that can help to respond to vaccination issues,” he said

In an advisory which it also released, CITAD said: “Political leaders should give priority to health allocation by adhering to the UNESCO benchmark and provide funding required health ministries and primary health care development agencies.”

