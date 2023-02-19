Portable laments about fake money received at show, slams “Uncle Buhari”

Popular street singer and “Zazoo” crooner, Habeebb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has taken to his Instagram account to grumble about the fake money some…

Popular street singer and “Zazoo” crooner, Habeebb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has taken to his Instagram account to grumble about the fake money some people sprayed him while performing at a show recently in Nigeria.

Lamenting about the situation in a video, the artiste showed the naira notes he was given during the night gig most of which were fake currency. In his video, he faulted those who ‘sprayed’ him the money.

Portable also blamed the current government for the incident. Moreso, he called out President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as “Uncle Buhari”.

In the video, Portable said; “It will never be well with you all. The country is scattered. So you guys have started printing money. Don’t worry. Me too I will start buying a machine that will be used to print money. I went to a show in Sagamu yesterday. They did not spray the original money. See the money they sprayed Superstar. I don’t know this one o. They have started printing money in their house. The government caused this. Uncle Buhari, where are you? See what you caused.”

This period isn’t so great for Nigerians, amid the fuel scarcity, several Nigerians have lamented over the scarcity of both the New and old naira notes in banks.

However, the Central bank of Nigeria asserted that its ambition was not planned to starve Nigerians of the new Naira notes, but to enable cashless commerce, with the use of online transfers, point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, and USSD.