Adewale Ayuba drops ‘Fujify Your Soul’ to encourage monogamy

Veteran Fuji Musician, Adewale Ayuba, on Sunday, says he is releasing his new musical album, ‘Fujify Your Soul’, to encourage monogamy and promote love among Nigerians.

Ayuba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the album will be out on February 26, 2023.

He noted that he had always wanted to correct the wrong impression people have about musicians, not being able to stick to one wife due to affluence.

He said Nigerians had also been observed not to express love to one another, instead, they remain hostile and deceptive.

According to him, the new album was meant to correct most of these anomalies among Nigerians.

“My new Music album, Fujify Your Soul, is with 7 tracks, all trying to speak to the society and Nigerians to embrace love, show love, uphold monogamy and further embrace Fuji music.

“I produced some of the tracks abroad and some here in Nigeria, each of the tracks conveys strong moral messages, capable of putting the society on the right path,” he said.

As the general elections draw near, Ayuba advised Nigerians to take the nation as a child to nurture and ensure a state of sanity while the polls are being conducted.

He urged the youths to avoid being used as thugs to disrupt the process, bearing in mind that the country, Nigeria, is still being nurtured by all.

“Let us take Nigeria as our child to nurture, we should do everything possible to protect this nation from being destroyed during the elections.

“Everyone should come out to exercise their franchise peacefully, without ulterior motives.

“I also speak to our leaders to do everything within their power to ensure that the elections become free, fair and peaceful.

“This is our nation, we should treat Nigeria like our child which is still undergoing some development, let us guide the nation from wrath,” he said.

The Bonsue-Fuji exponent urged Nigerians to embrace Fuji music as it was indigenous to Nigeria.

“It is that genre of music that speaks to the soul, capable of lifting one’s mood in the positive,” he said. (NAN)