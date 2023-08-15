Portable hints at dating Alaafin’s Widow

Controversial hip hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has hinted at dating Queen Dami, one of the widows of Alaafin of Oyo. He…

Controversial hip hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has hinted at dating Queen Dami, one of the widows of Alaafin of Oyo.

He spoke during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast with On Air Personality, Nedu Wazobia.

He debunked allegations that he had a relationship with the Queen or fathered a child by her while she was married to the Alaafin.

According to the Zazu crooner, it was only after the King’s death that he made a move with her.

“She is my fan from day one, na later later I hear say King don die, after king na king. if to say king never, die you no go see me with am, I no dey follow person wife,” he said in pidgin.

Speaking further, he declared his love for his wives, noting that he loves them all equally.

Portable expressed how important peace in his matrimonial home is to him.

“Any woman wey give me peace, I go, love, am. My wife wey dey house, she no gree give me peace that time wey I blow, na why I marry Pupo,” he said.

According to him, he currently has six sons from four baby mamas.

The Afro-street musician gained popularity in December 2021 when he featured Olamide and Poco Lee in ‘Zazoo Zeh’.

