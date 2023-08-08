Portable, entourage attacked in Lagos

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has been attacked by some suspected cult members while on a shopping spree with some of his boys. It was learnt…

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has been attacked by some suspected cult members while on a shopping spree with some of his boys. It was learnt that the singer was mobbed at Lekki, Lagos State.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the singer in a series of posts filmed one of his ‘boys’ with a bloodied eye while he narrated the episode speaking in Yoruba and pidgin English.

In some of the posts, he said in part, “I came to buy clothes for my boys and we bought clothes of about N700,000 we were going to spend about N1m. We just bought clothes and were about to buy shoes when these boys said that we should leave. Then these boys pounced on us. They said that they were members of the Aiye confraternity.

“We began spraying money to the fans when these thieves began to chase us. We were rescued by the members of the Eiye confraternity. We did not know that it was at the bus stop of Aiye members that we bought clothes, we just noticed a fine boutique at Lekki.”

In a later post which featured popular On-Air-Personality, Nedu, the singer revealed that he and his entourage are okay. He further disclosed that his attackers were not fans but thieves.

