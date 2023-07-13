‘I saw death’, Portable survives yet another accident

Controversial hip hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has survived yet another accident. Portable was involved in a brutal car accident with his…

Portable was involved in a brutal car accident with his newly bought black G-wagon.

As seen in a video, the car was badly damaged.

In the video which the singer shared via his Instagram handle, he narrated how the accident happened.

According to him, he was on his way to the studio when he crashed the car in the rain.

He also bragged that he would buy a new one, adding that his life would not be ruined.

“I will replace this and buy another car. The hustle that bought me that car will buy me another one. I am just getting started. Nothing and nobody can ruin my life. I bought a car and people used their bad mouth to destroy it. They wanted it to kill me but that car did not kill me.

“I was driving it in the rain on my way to the studio. Music is business and inside this business, I will see money to buy a jet and build a house in Osapa London in Lekki.

“I saw death. I left the car and said I still need my life because I still have many things that I want to do. I am God’s messenger and no death can kill me. They took the car but cannot take my life. Only God can say yes and no,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that this is not the first time the controversial singer would be involved in a crash.

He crashed his Range Rover SUV into a gate while navigating a sloppy road, in March 2022. He survived another car accident, two months later.

