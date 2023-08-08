Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, shares secret to marital longevity

Iconic Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has revealed the secret to having a lasting marriage. The actor who is married and blessed with kids took to…

Iconic Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has revealed the secret to having a lasting marriage. The actor who is married and blessed with kids took to his social media account to give his two cents about the longevity of marital status.

In a video post, the thespian noted that if couples are financially open with themselves, it would help make them last together.

He said, “The secret to long marriage, I think one of them; I mean people always say communication that is from the people and I agree that communication is a great tool to stay married for long but for me, one of the greatest is not to separate your income and not to separate your expenses.

“I think being open about your income, source of income, your money is one of the greatest ways to stay together. Spend it together, budget it together, bring it together or if one person is bringing in the income be open about it.”

BBNaija star, Gifty Powers, welcomes third child

AY Makun’s relative speaks on fire accident at comedian’s house

Born Joseph van Vicker on August 1, 1977, in Accra, Ghana to a Ghanaian-Liberian mother and a Dutch father. His father died when he was six years old.

The actor is also a movie director and humanitarian. He is the chief executive officer of Sky + Orange production, a film production house. Van Vicker received two nominations for “Best Actor in a Leading Role” and “Best Upcoming Actor” at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008.

Vicker has appeared in numerous Nollywood films alongside prominent Nollywood actors, including Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Stephanie Okereke, Chika Ike and Jim Iyke. His Nollywood movies include; My Soul Mate, Heart of Fire, Popular King, Gambling with Marriage, Harvest of Love, Stolen Will, The Joy of a Prince, Discovered, The Kingdom and Against the Law.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...