BBNaija star, Gifty Powers, welcomes third child

An ex-contestant of the popular reality television show, Gifty Powers has revealed that she has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy. The reality TV star is now a mother of three children.

Although she has shielded the father of her kids from public glare, the contestant on the 2017 edition of BBNaija titled ‘See Gobbe’, took to her verified Instagram account to make the announcement of her delivery.

Sharing several pictures on the microblogging site, the mother of three took to the caption section with the words, “One year don waka!!! I am a mother again!! It’s a boy. A mother to two boys and a girl.”(sic)

Stating her experience as a new mother again, Gifty revealed the reason she cried some nights after the delivery of her baby boy.

The reality TV star said, “After birth, there were nights I would cry while patting my son to sleep, WHY? Because I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

My life journey has been a…crazy ride, but in each of all of my journeys, I’ve come to realize that, WHERE & WHO you choose today determines your tomorrow, indeed this quote is a fact.

“Motherhood is a responsibility, a challenging one at that, but I’ve loved every bit of it and I’m still loving it and wouldn’t change a thing. I could write a whole book about how my world turned from 60 to 360, but I still thank God for all of it.

She continued, “It’s funny how I get swollen on my face and feet ONLY when I’m pregnant. It’s easy to get caught. The last slide is about when pregnancy humbles you… #motherof3

