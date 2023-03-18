Polls: Motorists stranded as soldiers block Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway

Motorists were stranded along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway in Ogun State on Saturday morning as soldiers blocked the highway. The Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had…

The Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had announced restriction of movement as part of the security measures for the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

By 6am, security agents have blocked major roads leading to Abeokuta to effect the order on restriction of movement.

Our correspondent observed motorists were left stranded as gun wielding soldiers blocked the expressway.

It was gathered that many of the motorists, who are tanker drivers, have been on a spot since 6am. One of the soldiers hinted that the road will remain block till 6pm.

A tank driver, Moses Francis, said they had been on the road since 2am.