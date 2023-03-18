Polls: I can’t be threatened, will vote who I want — Kate Henshaw

As popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw is out to exercise her civic duty, she has claimed that some persons have threatened her. The actress noted…

As popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw is out to exercise her civic duty, she has claimed that some persons have threatened her. The actress noted that despite the threat received, she would vote for whoever she deemed fit.

Taking to her verified Twitter account the actress shared a video explaining what transpired. She captioned the video, “No one, I repeat no one can threaten me!!! I have every right to vote for whomever I want. No amount of abuse & vitriol will stop me from carrying out my civic duty!!

She further stated, “No one can intimidate me!! I have every right to carry out my duty No amount of abuse or vitriol will work.. You are a public servant!! I have taken note of all your thugs!!”

In the video, she noted that a certain lady and a man threatened to slap her. “I do not know what you have against me or what I did to you, maybe because I told you off the last time, you came here and was issuing instructions. Maybe you thought I do not understand Yoruba and one of them said he would slap me.

“A gentleman in an afro and glasses came later and started pointing at me. You should be ashamed of yourselves… This country, this Lagos belongs to everybody.”

See the post below: