Thugs hijack, burn election materials in Bayelsa

Thugs have hijacked and burnt election materials for three wards in Ogbia Constituency 2 in Bayelsa State during the ongoing state assembly poll in the state.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed to the constituency are already moving back to Yenagoa for safety, as the hoodlums are on the rampage in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are scrambling for the Assembly seat in the area, and both parties are also struggling to form majority in the next state Assembly in Bayelsa State ahead of the November 11, governorship election in the state.

INEC’s Head Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust, said the commission will issue a statement to that effect later.

He said: “We received a report that materials meant for the State Assembly election in about two or three wards in Ogbia Constituency 2 were hijacked and burnt, maybe later we will get a statement on it.”

At the time of filing this report, it appears there will be no election in Ogbia Constituency 2, as INEC officials are already heading back to Yenagoa.