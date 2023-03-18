Hollywood has lost one of its stars, Lance Reddick, to the cold hands of death. The actor was famed for characters he portrayed in projects…

Hollywood has lost one of its stars, Lance Reddick, to the cold hands of death. The actor was famed for characters he portrayed in projects like Cedric Daniels in The Wire (2002–2008); Phillip Broyles in Fringe (2008–2013); and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch (2014–2020).

But most popular was the actor’s role as Charon in the John Wick franchise (2014–2023) and David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen (2019).

It was gathered that the actor and musician died suddenly of natural causes on Friday in his Los Angeles home, his publicist said. Police were called to the actor’s house around 09:30 local time (16:30 GMT), the publicist told US media.

“Lance will be greatly missed,” his publicist, Mia Hansen, said in a statement. “Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

Reddick had been in the middle of a press tour for the fourth instalment of the John Wick movies, which is slated to be released on 24 March. He will also appear in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

Reddick, a native of Baltimore, appeared in more than a dozen films and shows during his 25-year acting career. He was Charon, the hotel concierge at a New York criminal underground hub called The Continental Hotel in the John Wick movies. He appeared in the original movie, and its two sequels and will further appear in the fourth instalment.

The late actor studied classical music at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York, where he received a bachelor’s degree before attending the Yale School of Drama.

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 along with fellow cast members for his role in the film One Night in Miami. The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie, as well as a daughter, Yvonne Nicole Reddick, and a son, Christopher Reddick.