Police watch as hoodlums beat vigilante to death, Niger residents allege

The police at Kpakungu round-about, in Minna, Niger State, on Friday reportedly watched as hoodlums in the area chased a member of Anti-Drug Abuse and Crimes Operatives simply identified as Babawo and beat him to death.

City & Crime gathered that the vigilante was at one time involved in effecting the arrest of some of the hoodlums for drug dealing and other crimes.

Witnesses said they could not approach the hoodlums to save the victim, as the assailants were armed with weapons.

One of the residents, Jibrin Bala Jibrin Yikangi, told City & Crime that the incident happened on Friday afternoon under the full glare of the police.

“They stayed inside the railway wagon watching. The murdered boy ran to the police to save him as he was been chased. He was beaten to death right in front of them.

“We call on the Commissioner of Police Niger State to investigate the incident. The victim is a member of the Anti-Drug Abuse and Crimes (ADC) Operatives,” he said.

Another resident, who didn’t want his name mentioned said, “The young man was attacked by some boys for carrying out his duties. No one could approach them while the beating lasted, including the police.

“He was beaten until he passed away. To make matters worse, they walked away arrogantly.”

Another resident, Umar Zubairu said, “It was a black Friday for us in our area as one of our brothers was beaten to death by some thugs who he once arrested for committing a crime.

The late Babawo was with us earlier on Friday; we played before he left to meet his death.”

Residents alleged that police in the area were involved in extorting money from drug dealers and addicts and allowed them operate freely.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the command would look into the incident.

“If there is any act of omission on the side of police personnel, such men will face the consequences, while effort is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.

