Police to arraign skit maker for ‘sexualising’ minor

The police have said the controversial skit maker, Abdullahi Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy will be arraigned on Monday for sexualising a minor in…

The police have said the controversial skit maker, Abdullahi Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy will be arraigned on Monday for sexualising a minor in a prank video.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who stated this on Friday, said the police had received several complaints against the skit maker, adding that many rights groups were interested in the case.

Trinity Guy had engaged a minor in the now-deleted video in a discussion around his private parts.

Adejobi had earlier condemned the prank, describing it as “child abuse” and promising that appropriate action would be taken.

Force PPRO calls for arrest of skit maker over ‘extreme’ online content

Nigerians Write EFCC To Arrest skit maker, Sabinus, For Promoting Ponzi Scheme

The skit maker was invited on Thursday by the Oyo State Police command as regards the video and he appeared before the state criminal investigation department for interrogation.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Adejobi said Trinity Guy would be arraigned on Monday to serve as a deterrent to other potential offenders.

Adejobi said, “He will surely be charged to court on monday. We have received several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case. There is no sentiment in law, like I always say. Other should be able to learn from his actions and inactions.

“Many have reached out to me on this case, but i have made it known that it’s not a personal thing. it’s the provision of the law, decency, and morals.”

In his earlier tweets, the FPRO labelled the skit criminal, saying it violated morals and psychology.

He said, “This is not prank. It’s purely a crime. In a religious setting, it’s called a sin. In psychology, it’s called an abnormality, and in sociology, it’s called taboo. It’s punishable under the law.

“This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...