Nigerians Write EFCC To Arrest skit maker, Sabinus, For Promoting Ponzi Scheme

Aggrieved Nigerians have sent a petition to the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to arrest popular skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu fondly known…

Aggrieved Nigerians have sent a petition to the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to arrest popular skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu fondly known as Oga Sabinus for promoting a Ponzi scheme company which is claimed to have defrauded people.

The funny man in some skits had advertised and promoted AI Mining as he is also one of its ambassadors. While it has been gathered that the app has crashed leaving investors due for payment stranded.

Some subscribers who invested in the scheme are vexed at Sabinus for promoting the initiative. The comedian it was gathered has been silent since the app crashed.

How Obidients ‘rescued’ Peter Obi at London airport

BREAKING: Peter Obi ‘detained’ in UK airport over impersonation

The petition read in parts, “Prior to mischievous scam activities carried against many innocent Nigerians by a company named AI MINING on 30th of March, 2023, whose ambassador in Nigeria is one Mr Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, a comedian celebrity popularly called Mr Funny / Sabinus.

“We want this body to invite Mr Funny Sabinus Chukwuemeka to reveal the identity of the people behind AI MINING since he can’t be contracted by ghosts. We are also using this letter to tell you to help reveal the real identity of the entities behind the license/ certificate issued to AI Mining operating at Church Gate Towers Abuja 2nd floor.

“Sequence to this also, we want the anti-graft agency to extend an invitation to the General Manager of NTA, FAAJI FM, WAZOBIA to also reveal the identity of people that contracted them to run a series of jingles for them under the company named AI MINING, that made millions of innocent Nigerians to invest on their platform leveraging on the integrity of those stations.”

However, in his defence, the content creator took to his verified Instagram account to dissociate himself from the company. In a statement, the humour merchant wrote via his lawyers, Stanley Alieke & Co. STAC Law, “DISCLAIMER/PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISASSOCIATION FROM AI MINING COMPANY.

“We act as barristers and solicitors to Mr Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu aka Mr Funny/ Sabinus on whose briefings we make this public notice which for all-purpose, intent and legal proceedings stands as a Notice to the whole world.

“The company trading under the name of Al Mining previously contracted the services of our client, Mr Funny sometime ago for his public endorsement and influencing of the company. Our client regretfully has posted a series of promotional content and publicly endorsed the company “Al Mining”.

“Take Notice therefore that Mr Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu alias Mr Funny/ Sabinus disclaims and disassociates himself and his brand from the company called “Al Mining”. The reason for this disassociation and disclaimer is that our client subsequently found out that the company misrepresented facts and a lot of innocent persons have forwarded complaints of having been deceived and defrauded by the company, hence, why it is pertinent to let everyone know that he is not part and were never part of Al Mining or whatever they represent.

“Our client has taken the active step to petition the company to relevant authorities so as to open an investigation into their dealings and to make sure that nothing taints his long-standing integrity and public image.”

See the post below: