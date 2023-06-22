Force PPRO calls for arrest of skit maker over ‘extreme’ online content

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of a content creator fondly known as Trinity Guy. According to the…

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of a content creator fondly known as Trinity Guy. According to the officer, the skit maker’s content was extreme and could cause harm to people who he pranks.

The PRO had previously warned skit makers who use pranks for a living to regulate themselves because they endanger Nigerian lives. Adejobi made this known in a video message posted via his Instagram account on Monday, June 19, 2023, while calling for Trinity Guy’s arrest.

He urged people who have been affected by the skit maker’s pranks to report them to the appropriate authorities saying, “This doesn’t make any sense.

“I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminal, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him,” the police personnel said.

On another occasion, Adejobi while responding to a Twitter user reinstated that the skit maker would be arrested as soon as possible due to a prank Trinity Guy did on a ten-year-old girl.

Adejobi in his response to a concerned Twitter user over the prank by the skit maker stated, “This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged in court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!”

In his defence, the skit maker via a video said, “ My name is Abdulahi popularly known as Trinity Guy. I will love to use this opportunity to appreciate everyone who has been calling and showing concern about the misconception about my work and my person.

“I would equally love to show my appreciation to my fans all over the world, my colleagues and the Nigerian police most especially my daddy, Mr Adejobi Muyiwa, for his fatherly roles and paying my attention to some areas where I need to work on and amend. Your effort in safeguarding the nation is truly inspiring and appreciated. Thank you very much sir and may God bless you.”

