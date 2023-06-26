BREAKING: Anti-demolition protest breaks out in Kano

Hundreds of protesters on Monday hit Kano streets to express their displeasure with the ongoing demolition exercises of the state government. Daily Trust reports that…

Hundreds of protesters on Monday hit Kano streets to express their displeasure with the ongoing demolition exercises of the state government.

Daily Trust reports that the government has pulled down some structures while several others have been marked for demolition.

The government premised its action on the grounds that the land upon which the affected structures were erected were “illegally” allocated by the immediate past government.

The structures already demolished include the multi-billion Naira project at the old Daula Hotel, shopping plazas at the Polo Ground and at the Eid ground, while residential and commercial buildings have been marked for demolition at Salanta area and BUK road.

While the government has insisted there is no going back in its resolve to “restore” the Kano Urban Development Masterplan which include removing structures erected on public spaces, the protesters that hit the streets early Monday demanded that the government rescind its decision.

With posters like “Gov Yusuf, your action is sending away investors”, “Don’t bring insecurity to our state, Mr Governor”, and “Let the law takes its cause” among others, the protesters after converging at the demolished Daula Hotel, proceeded to the police headquarters to register their grievances.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Comrade Zahraddeen Sani Baba of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, said if the incumbent governor has anything against his predecessor, “please call him to answer questions instead of punishing innocent Nigerians and destroying their investments.”

