APC Chieftain calls for inter-Agency synergy against banditry

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Kaduna, Engineer Mohammed Khailani, has called for inter-Agency synergy against insecurity , particularly banditry. He urged the new…

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Kaduna, Engineer Mohammed Khailani, has called for inter-Agency synergy against insecurity , particularly banditry.

He urged the new service Chiefs to ensure they work together towards ending the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, Engineer Khailani who is the Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups, noted that “some of them will just keep intelligence within instead of sharing it with other sister agencies. if they can come together and form a formidable force, we will deal with the issue of insecurity in this country.”

He also spoke on the recent allegation made by ex-Militant leader Asari Dokubo that 99 percent of oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta were being perpetrated under the watch of some military personnel.

He alleged that there was also the involvement of some very highly placed Nigerians in the oil theft running into billions of dollars since 1983.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the management of the apex bank under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, Muhammad criticized recent calls for Emefiele’s release, asserting that such actions were not in the best interest of Nigerians.

He lauded President Tinubu’s bold economic initiatives, as he appealed for patience from the Nigerian populace and expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to steer the nation towardrds prosperity.

The APC chieftain commended Tinubu’s dedication to the progress of Nigeria.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...