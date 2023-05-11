Police rescue Plateau varsity student

The police in Plateau State on Wednesday foiled an attempt to kidnap female students of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos. The spokesman of…

The police in Plateau State on Wednesday foiled an attempt to kidnap female students of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos.

The spokesman of the institution, John Agams, confirmed the incident, adding that one student was injured during the rescue operation.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the state command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the success to foil the kidnapping was made possible as a result of a distress call put across by “the vice chancellor of the university and other good citizens who made several calls to our control rooms, the PPRO and other senior officers to alert us on the happenings around that area which aided our quick response to the scene.”

He explained that, “That on 09th May, 2023, at about 1915 hours, hoodlums attempted to kidnap some female off-campus students who went to fetch firewood in a nearby bush when they ran out of cooking gas.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bokkos, aided by other security operatives, gave a hot chase to the hoodlums as a result of which they abandoned their evil plan which aided the escape and rescue of the students unhurt. No life was lost and no student was raped as alleged on social media and some news platforms. Investigation is ongoing. So far, calm has been restored to the area.”