DSS, others’ synergy helped fight against banditry – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the synergy between the Department of State Services (DSS), other security agencies, and the state government in the fight against banditry in the state.

He revealed that the collaboration led to the killing of hundreds of bandits and the destruction of several bandits’ camps.

Speaking at the First Quarter Security Meeting of North West State Directors of Security (SDS) of DSS, which was held at the Kaduna State Command, El-Rufai called for similar cooperation between federal security agencies and other North West states.

The governor stated that over the last four years, there had been progressive streamlining of security coordination, strengthening of inter-agency collaboration, creation and sustenance of a robust intelligence gathering framework, and improved responses to security incidents.

He acknowledged the close cooperation and support between the state government and the DSS, which he said had resulted in the success recorded in the fight against banditry in the state.

The State Director of Security in Kaduna State, Abdul Enenche, revealed that the quarterly conference was conceived based on the realisation that threats in the country were not limited to one state.