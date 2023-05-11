Amotekun arrests 2 men over murder of herder in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, code named Amotekun Corps, have arrested two men, Akinyele Adebayo (49) and Idosu Gbalo (30), for…

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, code named Amotekun Corps, have arrested two men, Akinyele Adebayo (49) and Idosu Gbalo (30), for allegedly killing and dismembering a herder, Umaru Aliu, in Ijagure village, in Sagada area of Imeko-Afon LGA.

The Commandant of the corps, CP David Akinremi (Rtd), confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Wednesday, saying the suspects conspired and murdered Aliu on a farmland belonging to one Chief Ogunlana Fagbemi.

He noted that while Aliu was unlucky, his co-herder, Umaru Takake, escaped.

He explained that on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after killing Aliu, “Olorunto Segun and Baba Shele allegedly contacted one Akinyele Adebayo to assist in dismembering the corpse at the scene of crime.

“He obliged in the presence of other cohorts. While Baba Shele took away the head of the deceased to an unknown destination.

“Thereafter, the remaining parts of the dismembered body were packed in a sack and buried in a pit near Oyan River in Oke-Ayo village in Imeko.

“The two arrested suspects on further interrogation admitted their various roles in the dastardly criminal act and took operatives of the corps to the scene where the remaining parts of the body were dumped with several parts missing.

“Meanwhile, the prime suspects, Fagbemi Kareem and Baba Shele, were said to have been arrested by the Ojio Police Division, Oyo State, for the same offence, while Lana Ojugbele, Olorunto Segun and Ashipa are still at large.”

He said the suspects had been transferred to the Ogun State police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further action.