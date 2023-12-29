Police rescue Ogun pregnant woman from kidnappers’ den

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a pregnant woman, who was abducted at a community in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of…

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a pregnant woman, who was abducted at a community in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the victim was rescued during an operation jointly carried out by operatives of the police and Amotekun on Christmas day.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola explained that unknown gunmen had ambushed the couple in front of their house, kidnapping the pregnant wife and leaving the husband behind.

Odutola said, “The Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu-Igbo received a distress call about a suspected kidnapping incident.

“A team of policemen was dispatched to the scene, when they got to the scene, they saw the husband, but the wife had been kidnapped.”

Odutola quoted the husband as saying that, “while they were entering their house, six armed men from nowhere suddenly came out from the bush in front of their house and kidnapped the wife.”

She added that the DPO, his men, operatives of the So-Safe Corps, Amotekun and others formed part of the rescue team.

Odutola said: “They searched through the bush for hours and were able to rescue the woman on Tuesday. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.” she added.

“The Ogun State Command under the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, will not relent until criminals are flushed out of Ogun, wherever they are.”