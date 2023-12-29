Minister urges collaborative effort to address out-of-school children, strikes

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has expressed his concern about the issue of out-of-school children and frequent university strikes in the country, describing…

Speaking about the issue during a courtesy visit to the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Thursday at the Government House, Yola, he said the government was taking a very robust approach to tackle the problem with a focus on stopping the source and addressing what was on the ground.

He also said the government was taking a very robust approach to tackle the problem of out-of-school children and ensure that the education system was stable, functional and accessible to all.

Also speaking, Governor Fintiri informed the minister that his administration had made significant progress in tackling the issue of out-of-school children and the Almajiri syndrome, as well as implementing reforms in the education sector.