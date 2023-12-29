✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Minister urges collaborative effort to address out-of-school children, strikes

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has expressed his concern about the issue of out-of-school children and frequent university strikes in the country, describing…

Tahir Mamman
    By Amina Abdullahi

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has expressed his concern about the issue of out-of-school children and frequent university strikes in the country, describing it as a national scourge.

Speaking about the issue during a courtesy visit to the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Thursday at the Government House, Yola, he said the government was taking a very robust approach to tackle the problem with a focus on stopping the source and addressing what was on the ground.

He also said the government was taking a very robust approach to tackle the problem of out-of-school children and ensure that the education system was stable, functional and accessible to all.

Also speaking, Governor Fintiri informed the minister that his administration had made significant progress in tackling the issue of out-of-school children and the Almajiri syndrome, as well as implementing reforms in the education sector.

