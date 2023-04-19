Police rescue 8 kidnapped victims in Benue

The Police in Benue State says its operatives have rescued all eight abducted victims unhurt in Owukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the…

The Police in Benue State says its operatives have rescued all eight abducted victims unhurt in Owukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the victims were abducted on Sunday evening along Atamka-Ugbugbu road of Owukpa while they were returning from a village market.

But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, on Tuesday confirmed that the victims were abducted on their way to farm.

He said in an update on Wednesday that they had been rescued.

Anene in a text message, stated that, “An incident was reported at Orokam Police Division. Investigation reveals that some hoodlums have grouped themselves and went to a farm area to kidnap people who were on their way to the farm.

Gunmen kill Imo cop returning from Easter holiday

Gunmen abduct driver attached to Nasarawa Dep Gov’s office

“Police teams in collaboration with vigilant groups in the community have been mobilised to the forest for rescue.”

The PPRO in another text, confirmed the rescue of all eight victims.