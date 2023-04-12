Gunmen kill Imo cop returning from Easter holiday

A police inspector identified as Augustine Ukegbu has been killed by some gunmen in Imo State. The policeman was killed at his village at Umuoshike…

A police inspector identified as Augustine Ukegbu has been killed by some gunmen in Imo State.

The policeman was killed at his village at Umuoshike Ogbor in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state after celebrating the Easter with his family, police sources said.

It was gathered that the inspector was kidnapped from his house upon his arrival from his base in Owerri and was later found dead in a bush along Mbutu in the local council.

The source said that the cop was abducted at Aboh Mbaise around 11pm on April 8, by the gunmen in a Lexus jeep.

It was further learnt that the incident was reported at Oke Ovoro Police Division, which later discovered the vehicle where it was abandoned long the Mbutu Road in Aboh Mbaise.

Police were said to have visited the scene, and discovered the inspector’s corpse.

The corpse was later deposited in a mortuary and the vehicle recovered by his colleague.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, said the police had commenced investigation.