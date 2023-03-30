Hunter killed, 2 arrested as security agents battle kidnappers in Ogun

A team of operatives of the Ogun State Police Command and hunters have arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims after a gun duel.…

A team of operatives of the Ogun State Police Command and hunters have arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims after a gun duel.

A hunter, Adebare Ramoni, who took part in the operation was hit by bullets and died.

Spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said the suspects, Mohammed Bello and Mohammed Bashiru, were arrested following a distress call received from Bisodun village at about 8pm that kidnappers had invaded the community and that a couple, Mr and Mrs Ojo, had been abducted by the hoodlums.

He said following the distress call, the DPO of Owode Egba, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, raced to the scene where he met hunters who had already mobilised to confront the kidnappers.

According to him, policemen and the hunters stormed the forest in search of the kidnappers and the victims, and that while combing the bush, the kidnappers opened fire on them which led to a gun duel in which a hunter was hit and later died in the hospital.

He further said, “Having been overwhelmed by the firing from the police and the hunters, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and ran for cover.

“The abducted victims and the injured hunter were rushed to the hospital, but the hunter, Adebare Ramoni, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“There was information later that the suspects were sighted somewhere in the bush, consequent upon which the Area Commander of Owode Egba, ACP Adeniyi Adedeji, led a team of policemen and hunters to the bush and successfully apprehended two among the kidnappers.

“The two arrested suspects have been identified by the victims as members of the gang who abducted them.”