Niger dismisses magistrate, demotes 2 Sharia court judges

The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NJSC) has dismissed a magistrate in Salka, Mohammed Bako Iya, for gross misconduct and abuse of judicial power.

The commission took the decision after the committee set up to investigate petitions against judges submitted its report.

The secretary of the commission, Abdulrahman Ahmed Garafini, who made this known at a press briefing in Minna on Wednesday, said two Shari’a Court judges: Abdullahi Nasiru of Kotun Bola, Minna; and his colleague in Badeggi, Mohammed Baba Enagi, were also demoted.

He said Nasiru was demoted for travesty of justice and abuse of judicial process while Enagi was demoted for misconduct and abuse of office.

He said that the demoted judges would be under tutelage for one year in other courts.

He explained that the decisions of the commission were taken at its 136th meeting held on March 21 after consideration of recommendations by committees set up to investigate petitions against the affected judges.Garafini said allegations of interference, obstructing of justice and abuse of judicial power were sufficiently proved by the petitioners against the magistrate, who he said, admitted to the allegations.

He said the dismissed magistrate was also said to have admitted knowing the suspect right from his days as a private lawyer, and saying that the suspect was his client, and a good man.