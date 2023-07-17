Police recover vandalised AEDC cables in Niger

Vandals escaped arrest in Mawogi village in Lapai LGA of Niger State after the police stormed their hideout and recovered armoured cables and other…

City & Crime reports that vandals had thrown Lapai town and environs into darkness in the last one year due to their activities.

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement, said, “Police operatives attached to Lapai Division, in collaboration with the community’s members, conducted a search in the nearby forest.”

Abiodun said the items recovered included a Ford Galaxy bus with Reg No: KWB 670 AA, vandalised armoured cables, industrial bolt cutter, metal bar and bags containing clothes and foodstuff.

