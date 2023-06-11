Police recover 21 stolen cows from ‘cattle rustler’

The Gombe State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected cattle rustler and recovered 21 cows stolen from a herder in Shuwari village of…

The Gombe State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected cattle rustler and recovered 21 cows stolen from a herder in Shuwari village of Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspect – Sale Kabo, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar said the owner of the cattle, Jauro Ahmadu, reported to the Bajoga Divisional Police office that his 21 cows valued at N7 million were stolen from his village.

According to him, police personnel immediately swung into action and launched an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect, Kabo.

ASP Abubakar said the suspect has confessed to the crime, while all the stolen cows and other relevant exhibits were recovered, adding that he will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Similarly, the police in Bajoga Division have arrested one Babangida Isah, 20, of Tike quarters in Bajoga town of Funakaye LGA, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl (name withheld).

The PPRO said the case was reported to the police by the father of the victim on June 6 and police immediately swung into action that led to the arrest of the suspect, “where he voluntarily confessed to the crime.”

He added that the victim was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, while the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

