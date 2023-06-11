Don’t dabble into NASS leadership election, northern elders tell APC

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow members of the 10th National Assembly to elect whoever they…

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow members of the 10th National Assembly to elect whoever they want to govern their affairs.

An elder statesman and convener of the NEF, Prof Ango Abdullahi, who said this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, noted that it was only fair for the lawmakers to elect their leaders in line with the independence of each arm of government

Daily Trust on Sunday reports the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

“The basic foundation is the constitution of the country, which stipulates very clearly that there would be such an institution and how it will be formed and provides its leadership. As far as we know, the constitution should be strictly adhered to by all concerned.

“The ruling party is not in charge of the National Assembly, which is an independent body,” he said.

