Crime

Police raid bureau de change in Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command, have raided the bureau de change offices in Benin City and arrested suspected operators.

It was gathered that the security operatives stormed the Bureau de Change offices located on Erie Street along Sakpoba Road Benin City, and fired tear gas canisters before carrying out their operations.

It was learnt that the security operatives had informed the operators that they would visit them but didn’t come on the scheduled date.

Witnesses said when police stormed the area.  they didn’t see the Bureau de Change operators who heard the news of their coming to arrest but ended up arresting innocent people doing business in the area.

A food seller in the area who craved anonymity said “The bureau de change operators are not here yet. I heard them saying the EFCC and police will be coming to arrest them the previous day, so they didn’t come early today”.

She alleged that those arrested were artisans and traders who came to buy food.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, saying it was in line with the federal government policy to rid the country of illegal sales of foreign currencies.

“What you saw is a legal operation. It is the implementation of federal government policy that all bureau de change operators that deal on foreign currencies, especially dollars illegally in our country should be arrested”.

 

