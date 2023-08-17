Police Parade 5 suspected criminals in Benue

The police in Benue State have arrested five suspected criminals including the second in command of the late notorious kingpin, Terwase Agwaza, popularly known as…

The police in Benue State have arrested five suspected criminals including the second in command of the late notorious kingpin, Terwase Agwaza, popularly known as ‘Gana.’

State Commissioner of Police, Batholomew Onyeka, who paraded the suspects before journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi, disclosed that those arrested also included two suspects, who specialise in manufacturing local guns of different types for armed robbers.

Onyeka explained that the apprehended Gana’s second in command, Kumaor Fachii, was in the past arrested by the military and prosecuted, adding however that he still refused to repent of his old ways after regaining freedom.

He warned that the command under his watch will not tolerate criminality of any kind, noting that following briefs from his predecessor about activities of bandits and other criminals in the state, on assumption of office, he deployed all available human and material resources to rid the state of crime.

The police commissioner, who described the arrests of the five suspects as the outcome of one of the current operations in the state, further stated that the feat was achieved on August 14, 2023 (Monday) at 3:40am by officers from Operation Zenda JTF Tactical team

He said the police team, “trailed and arrested a dreaded and vicious armed bandit kingpin named Kumaor Fachir Daniel, popularly known as 2nd in Command to late Gana along Adikpo-Ugbema road.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of four other gang members including Torwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe aka ‘Oryughurt’ and one Terhemba Sevav, a 47yrs old member of the gang from Adikpo in Kwande who specialised in fixing and manufacturing rifles for the gang.”

Onyeka listed two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols, in the process of fabrication, one double barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges, 130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition as items recovered from the suspects.

He said other suspects escaped from the scene, warning however that criminals and intending criminals should desist from such acts and turn new leaves because he will not tolerate criminality in the state.

