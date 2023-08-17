Police kill 3 suspected kidnappers, arrest 4 over robbery, drugs

The Delta State police Command has shot dead three suspected kidnappers and arrested four others over alleged armed robbery and illicit drug dealings. City &…

The Delta State police Command has shot dead three suspected kidnappers and arrested four others over alleged armed robbery and illicit drug dealings.

City & Crime reports that the three suspected kidnappers were killed during a shootout with operatives of Ebrumede police station while on patrol along Ogbolokposo area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba.

He said the suspects, who sustained various degrees of gunshot injury, were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

He said one AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspects.

The command’s image maker also disclosed that two suspects, namely Musa Saliu (27) and Zulka Muhammed (29) were arrested by operatives of Ibusa division in Ibusa Oshimili North LGA over alleged robbery.

He said one locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered from the suspects.

Edafe also said two suspects were arrested over alleged sales and distribution of illicit drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in the state.

He gave the names of the suspects to include Matthew Richard, 32 and Sampson Mashama, 37.

He alleged that the suspects who are from Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South LGA were selling illicit drugs.

Edafe said several packs and wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

