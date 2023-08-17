Man remanded for breaking into Lagos cemetery, steals iron rods from grave

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, for allegedly breaking into a cemetery and stealing iron rods used to cover a corpse…

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, for allegedly breaking into a cemetery and stealing iron rods used to cover a corpse in a grave, valued at N1.1 million.

The defendant, Mubarak Kajola, whose residential address was not disclosed, was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on illegal trespass, stealing and possession of fire arms.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, told the court that the defendant ”illegally, improperly and indecently” broke into the Ayobo Cemetery and interfered with dead bodies.

She said that the defendant on August 11, broke the slabs used in covering dead bodies, and stole the iron rods which belonged to Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Area valued at N1.1 million.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was armed with a plastic mock rifle.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oyenike Fajana, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the the Kirikiri Correctional Center and adjourned the case until August 17. (NAN)

