Police parade 5 over N9.8m fraud

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have paraded five members of a fraud syndicate who allegedly defrauded a student of the Ambrose Alli University of the sum of N9.8 million.

The police also paraded 46 other suspects allegedly involved in cult fight and killings following cult rivalry in the state.

Parading the suspects, the Police command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the syndicate members were arrested between July 9 and 10 from various locations in the state.

“The story started when the young girl, who is a student of the Ambrose Allí University Ekpoma, was accosted and hypnotised by the suspect. She reportedly lost her senses; they seized her phone and asked her to demobilise the phone and they started withdrawing money from her account to the tune of N9.8 million,” he said.

Nwabuzor said the 46 suspected cultists were arrested by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cyber crime unit of the command in collaboration with the local vigilantes while fighting upsurge in cult killings and rivalry in the state.

He said the suspects were arrested from Okhoro, Medical, and New Benin Ugbowo, among other axis in Benin City.

According to him, the suspects have confessed to be members of various secret cult confraternities involved in the recent killings and clashes in the state.

