Crime

Police parade 46 over robbery, kidnapping, others in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested 46 suspects over their alleged involvement in various crimes in the state.

Parading the suspects in Benin, the command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said, “Out of the 46 suspects, 15 were arrested for cultism,  armed robbery two, kidnapping nine, murder six, unlawful possession of firearms six, defilement and rape three, correctional centre escapee one, while four were arrested for stealing and diversion of petroleum products .

Chidi listed the items recovered from the suspects to include a pump action gun, one locally made cut-to-size gun, a pistol and cartridges.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, had assured that the operation would continue during the Ember Months when criminals would increase their activities.

 

