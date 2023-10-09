Privatise Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Warri refineries, Niger senator urges FG

The senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, has urged the federal government to privatise its moribund oil refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri to…

The senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, has urged the federal government to privatise its moribund oil refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri to tackle rising petroleum prices occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

The lawmaker stated this at the weekend in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the 63rd independence anniversary of Nigeria.

He said, “For me, my candid advice to the federal government on the nation’s apparently moribund oil refineries is for them to be privatised.

“Proceeds from such privatisation should be sunk into the mining sector for job creation for the teeming Nigerian youth who are roaming the streets on a daily basis.

“The youth constitute 70% of Nigeria’s population and must be made to be productive which is doable if the mining and agricultural sectors are re-positioned for that.

“The not too young to run opportunity given to the youth in the political terrain should be practically extended to the realm of innovation by providing them with conducive environment and enablement to innovate, as it is in most developed countries.”

He, however, said Nigeria has not done badly in its 63 years of self-governance but what it needed was the right leadership, which he said President Bola Tinubu was already providing.

