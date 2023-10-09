Kano clinic with 2 staff shut down

The Kano State Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) has closed down another private clinic, Choice Clinic, with only two staff, a nurse and a…

The Kano State Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) has closed down another private clinic, Choice Clinic, with only two staff, a nurse and a cleaner.

City & Crime reports that closure was coming barely a week after the agency sealed off Reach Clinic for violating its laws and standard operation guidelines.

Speaking after closing the facility, the Director General of the agency, Professor Salisu Ibrahim Ahmad, said that the Choice Clinic was at loggerheads with another clinic it was sharing the same building “which we observed they are illegally operating.”

He explained that the situation warranted the agency to cancel their registration and direct them to get another location anywhere in the state to reopen the centres after being assessed and registered by PHIMA.

He said, “Situated at Rijiyar Zaki, the other centre closed as we directed. Unfortunately, the Choice Clinic refused to stop operation. When we got there we got a woman hospitalised because she was operated. So, we delayed locking up the centre until she was discharged. But we closed their theatre. We gave them two weeks to stop their operations, but they refused to abide by our directive.

“We went there and we sealed it off….This is because they have no medical doctor; no pharmacist and other staff necessary for health service delivery. They have only two staff, a nurse and a cleaner.”

