Police parade 30 suspects in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has paraded 30 suspects over alleged kidnapping, illegal possession of arms, robbery, among others. The command’s spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel,…

The Nasarawa State Police Command has paraded 30 suspects over alleged kidnapping, illegal possession of arms, robbery, among others.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who paraded all the suspects on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Maiyaki Baba, said the suspects were arrested at various points across the state.

DSP Nansel noted that the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, Zakari Umar, who had been on the watch list of the command, was recently effected after painstaking efforts of its personnel.

He said, “We received a complaint at the Awe Area Command on 18/06/2023 at about 1pm that a victim was called and threatened to pay N1,500,000 or risk being kidnapped and killed.

“Police detectives attached to Awe Area Command launched a diligent investigation into the matter, where one Zakari Umar, alias Dan Wudil (28), of Mahanga village, Awe LGA, was arrested.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect called his victim on the phone and threatened him. Due to fear of being kidnapped, the victim was coerced into paying N1,150,000 to the suspect as ransom.

“Upon arrest, the suspect led police operatives to a farmland where N750,000 was exhumed and recovered as exhibit. The suspect has confessed to the crime.”

Among the paraded suspects, Nansel also noted two others, Timothy James (21) and Simon Oliver (19), both of Karkashi village, Lafia LGA, who were arrested for a robbery-related case in Lafia.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...