Police nab suspected cattle rustlers masterminding Benue crisis

The police in Benue State have paraded nine suspected cattle rustlers who are allegedly masterminding the crisis between rural farmers and pastoralists in parts of…

The police in Benue State have paraded nine suspected cattle rustlers who are allegedly masterminding the crisis between rural farmers and pastoralists in parts of the state.

The police spokeswoman, SP Catherine Anene, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi on Wednesday, said they confessed to be a syndicate made up of both herders and farmers.

She said, “In recent times, investigation into herder/farmer conflicts in most local governments revealed that some hoodlums from both herder and farmer clans have been fueling crises in these areas for their own gain.

“There is need to identify these criminal elements and deal with them in accordance with the laws.

Police arrest 44 robbers, drug dealers in Kano

Experts canvass support for childhood education

“On 10/4/2020 at about 1700hrs Men of Operation Zenda JTF on patrol in Guma Local Government Area intercepted and arrested one Terwase Nyion aka Orjen and three others while others fled.

“Investigation reveals that the syndicate usually conspired with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds. They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by farmers so as to create a crisis and have more opportunity to loot from innocent persons.”

Anene listed items recovered from them to include: one locally made pistol loaded with one round of 9mm live ammunition and four cows.

She explained further that, “On 16/4/2023 at about 1700hrs, information was received that some hoodlums had attacked herders grazing in Tarkaa Local Government Area and made away with some cattle.

“Police detectives in the area immediately stormed their hideout and arrested the following persons Terdoo Tyo, Meryima Dziegh, Jimeshio Dziegh, Tahar Dziegh and Mercy Iyio who was already preparing cow meat in the kitchen.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has condemned the mischievous acts that instigate crises in the area while calling on all stakeholders to collaborate with the police to ensure that peace is maintained.

Anene reiterated the commissioner’s call on herders and farmers to report cases to the police for proper handling rather than take the law into their hands.