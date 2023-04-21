Experts have called for proper funding and monitoring of early childhood education as a means of addressing the growing social vices as well as checkmating…

Experts have called for proper funding and monitoring of early childhood education as a means of addressing the growing social vices as well as checkmating the production of half-baked graduates in society.

The experts who spoke at the first National Retreat of the Early Childhood Association of Nigeria (ECAN), held in Lagos, said lack of quality education limits the future of countries, robbing them of the human capital needed to reduce inequalities and promote peaceful and prosperous societies.

The acting Head of Department, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCD) at Lagos State University of

Education, Dr Aboluwarin Oyenike, said quality preprimary education is the foundation of a child’s journey as every stage of education that follows relies on its success.

Experts canvass support for childhood education

President of ECAN,Professor Babajide Abidogun, identified poor implementation of curriculum, lack of proper monitoring, funding and training of teachers as some of the challenges facing early childhood education in Nigeria.

A deputy director at the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hilda Twins, said the government

is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to boost early childhood education in the state.

“With early childhood education, most of the vices we have in society today can be averted. It also has

an effect on the economy of the nation,” she said A representative of the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC), Augusta Keneboh, canvassed for the implementation of relevant policies including the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence Free Schools which acknowledges the need for safeguarding in all schools.