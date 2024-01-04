✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command said they killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued a kidnapped victim in the state. City & Crime reports…

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command said they killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued a kidnapped victim in the state.

City & Crime reports that the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba. Edafe said the two suspects were certified dead in the hospital as a result of gunshot injuries sustained during a shootout with the operatives.

He said one of the suspects, however, escaped with gunshot injuries.

The command’s image maker explained that the deceased were killed by operatives attached to Ekpan division at a bush in Ekakpamre community in Ughelli-South Local Government Area while their victim was rescued unhurt.

Edafe listed items recovered from the deceased kidnappers to include the abductee’s vehicle, three firearms, two single barrel and one double barrel guns with two expended cartridges.

He said efforts were ongoing to arrest the escaped suspect.

 

