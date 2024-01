Download Here World Braille Day is a reminder of the importance of accessibility and independence for those who are blind or visually-impaired.…

World Braille Day is a reminder of the importance of accessibility and independence for those who are blind or visually-impaired.

In this episode of our Daily podcast, we spent a day in the life of a visual impaired man, who told us how he achieved his masters in Nigeria using braille