Police kill 4 suspected cultists in Rivers

Rivers State Police command has confirmed the killing of four suspected notorious cultist terrorizing Rundele Community in Emohua...

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four suspected notorious cultists terrorising Rundele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp who paraded the suspects at the state police command in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the suspects, Chinumezie popularly called NIGGER-ROW, CHISA ORJI, OKONA OKWU and one other yet to be identified are suspected members of a cult group who killed four members of a local vigilante group few days ago in Rundele Community.

Nwonyi said the cultists on sighting policemen being assisted by members of a local vigilante engaged the officers in a gun battle leading to the death of the four cultists.

CP Nwonyi insisted that the command under his watch would do everything possible to ensure security of lives and property of Rivers people.

The Commissioner of Police also displayed the dead bodies of those killed during the operation while 2 pump action guns, one locally-made gun and empty catridges of AK-47 recovered from the suspects were also displayed before journalists.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...