Man defiles 10-year-old daughter in Bauchi

A 33-year-old man, Danladi Ibrahim, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter after poisoning her drink at Nasaru village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, disclosed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Friday.

He said, “On the 25th May, 2023 one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi. On the same date at about 1141hrs, one Danladi Ibrahim aged 33 years of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully gave a lemon drink to his daughter, one Nadiya (not real name), aged 10 years old, suspected to be mixed with intoxicant which led her to an unconscious condition.

“He forcefully had carnal knowledge of her therein. As a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries in her private parts and was bleeding.”

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO swiftly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victim to the General Hospital Ningi for immediate medical attention, and later referred the victim to the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre (NOFIC) Ningi, Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, thereafter referred her to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State for further medical attention.”

The PPRO said that the police would get to the root of the matter and ensure that the suspect is brought to book to serve as a deterrence.

Wakil noted that the suspect, during interrogation, voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime.

“The investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court. The general public will be updated as the investigation unfolds. The command will like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards.

“It is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible,” he added.

