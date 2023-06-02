Tinubu hosts Ibori, Wike, Makinde at Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu hosted former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. Ibori, who governed Delta between 1999…

President Bola Tinubu hosted former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Ibori, who governed Delta between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was governor of Lagos, arrived at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, around 4:25pm.

He was accompanied by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

The three political figures walked into Nigeria’s seat of power when the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, was walking out of the President’s office.

Makinde and Wike are key members of G-5, a group floated at the height of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis in the buildup to the 2023 elections.

The dup contributed to the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election.

Last month when he visited Rivers at the instance of Wike, Tinubu openly commended the then outgoing Rivers governor.

“Your Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, you are very dependable. Nyesom, I say thank-you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support.”

“In his Excellency, I see a man of principle. He (Wike) took a principled stand that the Presidency must return to the South and he has the courage to stand by his conviction not minding whose ox is gored.

“He is indeed a man of great integrity; he did not choose to serve his own interest, not about him. Rather, the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice. Thank you. There were so much gossips and speculations but you stood your ground.”

