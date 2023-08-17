Lawmaker gives N5,000 each as palliative to over 1,500 Bauchi women

The member representing Misau/Dambam federal constituency of Bauchi State, Bappa Aliyu Misau, has explained that he will continue to focus his attention on the rural…

The member representing Misau/Dambam federal constituency of Bauchi State, Bappa Aliyu Misau, has explained that he will continue to focus his attention on the rural poor, especially women who have been hard hit by the present harsh economic challenges.

He stated this while shedding more light on the N5000 cash palliative he gave out to over 1,500 people each, mostly women in his constituency last week.

Speaking to City & Crime on Wednesday, he said the palliative was part of efforts to cushion the multiplier effects of fuel subsidy removal on women and other economically disadvantaged people.

