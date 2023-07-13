Police kill 2 kidnappers in Anambra

The police command in Anambra, in collaboration with the state vigilantes, has killed two kidnappers in an attack at Ichida Community in Anaocha area of Anambra State.
The newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka.
He said security operatives rescued a female victim unhurt in the attack, which occurred on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m.
