Police kill 2 kidnappers in Anambra

The police command in Anambra, in collaboration with the state vigilantes, has killed two kidnappers in an attack at Ichida Community in Anaocha area of…

The police command in Anambra, in collaboration with the state vigilantes, has killed two kidnappers in an attack at Ichida Community in Anaocha area of Anambra State.

The newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka.

Ogun: 2 killed as kidnappers engage police in gun duel

Police arrest 5 robbers in Jigawa

He said security operatives rescued a female victim unhurt in the attack, which occurred on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...