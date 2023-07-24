Cultists raid Lagos community, kill police inspector

The ambience of Alasia, a community in Ijanikin, Ojo area of Lagos, has become tense following the murder of a police inspector by suspected cult…

The ambience of Alasia, a community in Ijanikin, Ojo area of Lagos, has become tense following the murder of a police inspector by suspected cult members.

It was learnt that the policeman was attached to Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

He was said to have been hacked to death by a seven-man gang a few metres away from his home around 8.40pm on Sunday.

An eyewitness said that trouble started after the gang had a misunderstanding with the deceased.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying that a member of the gang had been arrested.

Hundeyin said other members of the gang were on the run, adding that two cutlasses were recovered from the house of one of the fleeing suspects.

He said, “At about 8pm, someone came to the station to report that some group of boys had a misunderstanding with one Inspector attached to Zone 2 Headquarters on Friday July 21, 2023.

“The gang reinforced and attacked the victim with axes and inflicted injuries on his head.

“A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ijanikin, CSP Afolabi Kazeem, moved to the scene where they met the lifeless body of the victim.

“The suspects fled, but one of them was arrested and a cutlass was recovered from the home of the fleeing suspects.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...