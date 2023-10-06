Police give full account of how Mohbad died

The Lagos State Police Command has given an update on the incident which led to the death singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad. Mohbad died…

The Lagos State Police Command has given an update on the incident which led to the death singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died under controversial circumstances last month and there have been allegations and counter-allegations on his death.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered a probe on the singer’s death.

Subsequently, the police had invited 26 persons, including Mohbad’s family for questioning.

Addressing the media at the state Command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, gave a blow-by-blow account of what led to his death.

“From investigation so far conducted, the sequence of events that directly occasioned the death of Mohbad and the suspects directly involved have been established as follows:

“On 10th September 2023, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) attended a musical concert at Ikorodu Town Hall at about 2100hrs on the invitation of Soso Soberekon to promote De-General Bitters beverages. Mohbad arrived the venue of the event at about 1900hrs in company of his wife, Mrs Cynthia Omowumi Adebanjo and their 5months old baby; his childhood friend Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owoduni (Prime Boy), and Mohbad’s Personal Assistant, Adeyemo Boluwatife (Darosa) all of whom were in the Prado Jeep which was hired by Mohbad for the event and driven by Fidelix Esanbor. Others that accompanied Mohbad in separate vehicles include Ayobami Sadiq (Spending),

“Aduragbemi Shedrack Aloba, Mohbad’s younger brother; Ajisegiri Sultan Ayobami, Mohbad’s DJ; Aderinto Fawas Ademola (Adewest), Mohbad’s friend, and Olanrewaju Idris Adedoja (OG), his Photographer. Other musical acts that performed along with Mohbad at the show included Zlatan, Seun Kuti, and DJ Fokati.

“At the end of his performance at about 2300hrs, as he made to exit the venue with his entourage, he discovered that his vehicle had been blocked by other vehicles, while some of his fans and Area Boys also mobbed him. Mohbad who from witnesses’ evidence was said to be tipsy and hyperactive became infuriated and as he attempted to come down to clear the road, Ibrahim, his friend, prevailed on him not to for security reasons. This further infuriated Mohbad and degenerated into a hot argument and physical fight between the two of them. In the course of an attempt to hit Ibrahim with a blow, Mohbad missed and smashed the rare window of their Prado Jeep causing him an injury on his forehand and he bled profusely. Eventually, the situation was brought under control, and they all departed for the Lekki residence of Mohbad, excluding Ibrahim.

“Upon arrival at home at about 0200hrs of 11th September, 2023, Mohbad refused to go to the hospital to treat his injury despite persistent persuasion by his wife, staffs and friends including the Prado Jeep driver whose vehicle was damaged. Later in the day, the injured hand which was still bleeding, started getting swollen causing Mohbad unbearable pains. His friend Ayobami Sadiq (Spending), who noticed the increasing pains, further insisted that he must go to the hospital for treatment. Mohbad still resisted and opted to call his personal nurse identified as Nurse Funmi, who unfortunately was unavailable.

“At this point, Ayobami Sadiq (Spending) offered to call his own nurse, Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, to attend to Mohbad, a suggestion that he (Mohbad) consented to. When Ms Feyisayo was contacted at about 1430hrs on Monday 11th September, 2023, she was also unavailable but promised to come the following day, being Tuesday, 12th September, 2023. Ahead of her arrival, she requested that the picture of the swollen hand/injury area be snapped and forwarded to her for assessment and to guide on the medication to come along with. This was eventually done. At about 1435hrs on 12th September, 2023, Ms Feyisayo eventually arrived armed with 1 Pack of Ceftriaxone injection; 1 Vial Paracetamol injection, Tetanus Toxoid injection, 1 Vial Procaine Penicillin, 7 ampules of IM Diclofenac, Tincture Iodine, and Needles/Syringes.

“Ms Feyisayo administered the Tetanus Toxoid on the arm of Mohbad and gave both the Paracetamol and Ceftriaxone injection intravenously. Immediately the Ceftriaxone injection was administered, Ms Feyisayo confirmed that Mohbad started vomiting while goose bumps appeared on the face and all over his body. At this point, it dawned on Ms Feyisayo that Mohbad was reacting to the administered medication. She consequently ran out to procure hydrol and nisaline infusion. While at the Pharmacy in the locality, she got a call that Mohbad had started convulsing.

“Eventually, Cynthia Omoduni Adebanjo, Aduragbemi Shedrack Aloba, Olarewaju Idris Adedoja, Ayinde Habib Idowu Damola, Aderinto Fawas Ademola, and Ms. Feyisayo rushed him to the hospital in the vehicle of Engr. Chinaka Jesse, their neighbour. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Cura-Med Hospital, Lekki. Not convinced, the team moved his body to Perez Hospital, Lekki where his death was re-certified. A death certificate was later issued by Cura-Med hospital.

“Mohbad’s father who had earlier been contacted, came to the Late Mohbad’s house and after a short meeting, resolved to move the body to Ikorodu for burial, which was done the following day, 13th September 2023 at about 1400hrs.”

